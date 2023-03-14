The Sichuan women’s basketball team members cheered each other on the scene of the finals. The picture comes from the Sichuan women’s basketball team

Chuanguan news commentator Deng Ye

On March 12, in the final game of the 2022-2023 season WCBA league finals, the Sichuan Yuanda Meile women’s basketball team defeated the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team 83:82 at home in the Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium. In the three-game two-win format, the Sichuan women’s basketball team achieved a 2-1 reversal and won the WCBA league championship for the first time.

The WCBA league championship trophy is a championship trophy that the Sichuan women’s basketball team desires and aspires to win. Last year, the Sichuan women’s basketball team won the 2022 National Women’s Basketball Championship and the first Chinese women’s three-person basketball league championship. There is only one WCBA league championship trophy in the team window to achieve the first three top women’s basketball tournaments in China “Grand Slam” “Honor. After narrowly losing the Inner Mongolia women’s basketball team in the finals last year, they finally succeeded in “revenging” this year, winning the WCBA championship and achieving the “Grand Slam”.

This championship also made Sichuan the fifth place in history to have a men’s and women’s basketball professional league championship. The same Sichuan Provincial Gymnasium, where the Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team won the CBA League Championship in 2016. Previously, Bayi, Guangdong, Beijing, and Liaoning have successively won championships in the CBA and WCBA. The home courts of these four teams are in the eastern region and the northeastern region of our country respectively. The consecutive championships of the Sichuan men’s and women’s basketball teams once again broke the traditional basketball layout of “strong in the east and weak in the west”, allowing the western region of my country to have competitive professional basketball teams. National top ranks.

As one of the traditional “three big balls”, basketball has a large number of participants and great social influence, and is deeply loved by the general public, especially young people. However, for a long period of time, the development of my country’s “three big balls”, especially men’s events, has not been satisfactory, and it is far from the expectations of the majority of fans. At the same time, there is also a certain “east-west” gap in terms of the professional league teams of the “three big balls” and the scale of the sports industry. Therefore, building more professional teams belonging to Sichuan and the western region with sufficient competitiveness of the “three big ball” professional teams at a higher level is not only to meet the spiritual and cultural needs of the vast number of fans in the province in terms of sports watching, but also to effectively stimulate the enthusiasm of the whole people for fitness , An important way to increase consumption in the sports industry, boost confidence and promote the economy.

At present, Sichuan has teams in the top leagues of the “Three Big Leagues” for men and women in the country: the Chinese Super League has Chengdu Rongcheng, the Women’s Super League has Sichuan Women’s Football; the CBA League has Sichuan Jinrong Industry, the WCBA League has Sichuan Yuanda Miller; the Men’s Volleyball Super League There is the Chengdu Orange Bag, and the Women’s Volleyball Super League has the Sichuan Women’s Volleyball Team.

Compared with all parts of the country, being able to have teams participating in these six top leagues is a very rare achievement in itself. On this basis, it is hoped that the relevant departments of the province will systematically plan in terms of personnel training, base construction, scientific and technological assistance, funding, team management, competition organization, etc., and continue to promote the professionalization and industrialization of the “three major balls”, so as to promote Sichuan Improve the quality and efficiency of sports in an all-round way. I also hope that Sichuan athletes will continue to carry forward the Sichuan sports spirit of “love the motherland, Xiongchuan sports, break new ground, and strive for the first”, work bravely to make new achievements, and contribute more talents and glory to the Chinese sports industry.