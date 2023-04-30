Home » Comolli: “I am personally committed, we will be in the European Cup”
Sports

Comolli: “I am personally committed, we will be in the European Cup”

Comolli: “I am personally committed, we will be in the European Cup”

Damien Comolli, the president of Toulouse FC, had trouble hiding his emotion on Saturday evening after his club’s victory in the Coupe de France final. “It’s not even something I could dream of. It’s so irrational…” he said.

A possibility that the president of Toulouse immediately denied. “We sent all the documents to the French Football Federation to obtain the UEFA club license. We also had discussions with the FFF and they told us that we had absolutely all the prerequisites. Afterwards, if UEFA has any questions for us, we will of course be at their disposal, ”concluded Damien Comolli.

