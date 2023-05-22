Home » Conference League: Del Cerro Grande referees Fiorentina-West Ham – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 22 – The Spaniard Carlos del Cerro Grande will be the referee for the Fiorentina-West Ham Conference League final scheduled in Prague on June 7. Del Cerro Grande, 47, has been an international referee since 2013 and will officiate in his first UEFA club competition final. This season, he has refereed five matches in the Champions League, including Inter-Benfica, and one in the Conference.

Del Cerro will be assisted by compatriots Pau Cebrian Debis and Guadalupe Porras Ayuso, while the reserve assistant will be Diego Barbero Sevilla. The fourth official, Jesus Gil Manzano, is also Spanish. The Var was assigned to Juan Martinez Munuera (Spain), assisted by Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez (Spain) and Thiago Bruno Lopes Martin (Portugal). (HANDLE).

