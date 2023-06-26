Home » Football: Modric extends with Real Madrid until June 2024 – Football
Sports

Football: Modric extends with Real Madrid until June 2024 – Football

by admin
Football: Modric extends with Real Madrid until June 2024 – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 26 – Luka Modric will remain at Real Madrid for another season, until June 2024. The extension of the contract of the 37-year-old Croatian midfielder extinguishes the rumors that he too was leaving for Saudi Arabia and follows those of Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez who had already decided to stay in Madrid. “In his 11 seasons in which he defended our shirt, he played 488 games and won 23 trophies,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Modric has won the Champions League five times with Real since joining from Tottenham in 2012, as well as three La Liga and two Copa del Rey. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, who turns 38 in September, will face a tough competition next season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid bought England international Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for more than €100m in early June, while Kroos, Ceballos, Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde are jostling for the remaining places. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  F1, tire case: Hamilton against Verstappen. Pirelli: "You violate our safety instructions"

You may also like

Magnus Ditlev sets triathlon record

Wimbledon 2023: Alfie Hewett will use disappointment of...

Renovation backlog: Demand for the bathroom of the...

Simone Zaza, what happened to him: that missed...

Farewell to Wolfsburg is approaching: Controversial Nmecha convinces...

MLB Power Rankings: Which division races are most...

Manchester City: Gündogan’s emotional farewell – “Love at...

The best-selling sports shoes (on sale) on Amazon:...

Rumors of player changes in the summer break

Lionel Messi voted best foreign player of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy