Football: Modric extends with Real Madrid until June 2024 – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 26 – Luka Modric will remain at Real Madrid for another season, until June 2024. The extension of the contract of the 37-year-old Croatian midfielder extinguishes the rumors that he too was leaving for Saudi Arabia and follows those of Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez who had already decided to stay in Madrid. “In his 11 seasons in which he defended our shirt, he played 488 games and won 23 trophies,” Real Madrid said in a statement.



Modric has won the Champions League five times with Real since joining from Tottenham in 2012, as well as three La Liga and two Copa del Rey. The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, who turns 38 in September, will face a tough competition next season at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid bought England international Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for more than €100m in early June, while Kroos, Ceballos, Camavinga, Tchouameni and Valverde are jostling for the remaining places. (HANDLE).



