News Udinese – Greetings from director Marino / His statements

In these hours the greeting of the director Pierpaolo Marino is arriving. Today will be his last day at the helm of the Friulian team

Pier Paolo Marinohe will no longer be the director of the technical area of ​​Udinese starting tomorrow morning. This is his last day in black and white and it will certainly be difficult to replace a figure with his importance and above all with his qualities. Now we can do nothing but report his farewell statements to the Friuli Venezia Giulia society: “Monday will be my last day at Udinese. I would like to thank the Pozzo family and all of Udinese for these last wonderful 4 years. My special thanks go to the Friulian fans, they moved me with their solidarity and esteem… happy also for the demonstrations received while walking in the city. Thank you Udine and thank you Friuli!! I will always be with you!!” Becao’s words taste like goodbye

