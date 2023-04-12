Tomorrow, Thursday 13 Aprilthe UEFA Europa Conference League is back, with the first legs of the quarter-finals. Sui Sky and streaming on NOW all live matchesthanks also to Direct Goal, to follow the meetings simultaneously at the two different times, at 18.45 and 21.00. On Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 24, NOW and Sky Sport 4K, at 6 and 11 pm, pre and post match studies, also for the UEFA Europa League, with Leo Di Bello in charge; with him Alessandro Del Piero, Beppe Bergomi, Stefano De Grandis and Andrea Marinozzi. On Sky Sport 24, the studio will also be broadcast at 20.00, which will act as a post for the 18.45 matches and as a pre-match for the 21.00 matches.
Conference League, the matches of the quarterfinals: calendar and times
