Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault on a woman: “He abused me inside the bathrooms of the NBA arena in Miami”

New legal troubles for the Mma champion Conor McGregor that after attending the match of Nba Finals from i Miami Heat eh Denver Nuggets was accused of sexual assault against a woman who says she was forced to have intercourse with the wrestler in the toilets of the Kaseya Center. However, the former UFC title holder denied any accusation, while the Miami-based company, the landlord, said it was “aware of the allegations and we are conducting an investigation“.

According to reports from the British tabloid Daily Mail, the woman said she met McGregor as they were leaving the building. It was at that moment that, according to her, an athlete’s security officer approached her and told her that the wrestler was asking to meet her in the bathroom. The woman accepted the invitation but, once they entered the room alone, McGregor forced her to do him some oral sexThen he forcibly kissed her and tried to conclude the sexual act, always forcing her. But, at that point, the woman managed to free herself and escape from her.