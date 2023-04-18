Constantine Hatzidakis will return to officiating on Saturday after being cleared by FA

The incident between Hatzidakis and Robertson happened during a 2-2 draw at Anfield

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will officiate on Saturday for the first time since an incident with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson at Anfield.

The official will be assistant referee in the Championship game between Preston and Blackburn at Deepdale.

Hatzidakis said he had apologised to Robertson on a Zoom call.

The Scotland captain approached the official at the end of the first half against Arsenal on 9 April and television footage appeared to show Hatzidakis’ elbow make contact with the player’s chin.

But, following the FA’s decision to take no further action, Hatzidakis will also be the assistant VAR when Leeds host fellow relegation rivals Leicester on Tuesday, 25 April.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett told BBC Radio 5 Live that Hatzidakis’ career “could be in jeopardy” if found guilty, but Martin Cassidy, chief executive officer of Ref Support UK, told BBC Sport he believed Hatzidakis had been punished enough.

The incident came after Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was given an eight-game ban for pushing the referee during a match against Manchester United.