Conte, surprise destination? I renew Maignan, the latest

Conte, what future? The surprise destination ticks

The future of Antonio Conte, still free from his last experience with Tottenham, remains to be written. In this regard, Angelo Alessio, his historic deputy from Siena to Chelsea, spoke about the ideas of the Salento coach revealing a surprise destination: Milan. His statements to Tuttosport.

“This year he also said publicly that he will stay put. In the summer, many will certainly be looking for it both in Italy and abroad. We are talking about an extraordinary coach. Whoever takes it gets a deal. We need to understand well how foreign properties think in terms of investments and objectives. He is certainly a great professional and has always said over the years that he would have no holds barred when faced with an important project. How it went at Inter, he could accept Milan or go elsewhere. At the moment I see few benches available at his level, but it’s early.”

To date, it seems complicated to think of Conte landing on the Milan bench: the relationship with Pioli, linked to the club by a contract until 2025, could continue if the Rossoneri qualify for the next Champions League for the fourth consecutive time.

However, the suggestion remains open: Cardinale could attempt the surprise coup and close a 5-year cycle.

The other possible destinations for the former Juve sIt is precisely the Bianconeri, for what would be a sensational return, Napoli and Roma if the divorce with Mourinho were to arrivewhose contract expires on June 30th.

Abroad, the only team that has started exploratory contacts with the Salento player it’s Manchester United: the Red Devils would like to entrust Conte with the club’s sporting rebirth project, which has been postponed too many times since Alex Ferguson’s farewell. The next few weeks will be decisive: Conte is ready to return.

Milan market, there is a request from Maignan for the renewal

At Milan, attention is not only given to the difficult moment of Pioli’s team, which was however mitigated by the two consecutive victories in the championship against Fiorentina and Frosinone, but also to the issue relating to the renewal of Mike Maignan’s contract. As reported by Corriere della Serathe dialogues have already started: the goalkeeper wants to stay but asks for a top salary.

Maignan, currently out of contract in 2026 with a salary of 2.8 million euros per season, he asked for 8 million euros net, bonuses included, to extend at least until 2028.

At the moment the request exceeds Milan’s salary ceiling, set at 7 million euros received by Leao. Furlani, however, wants to leverage the goalkeeper’s will and prepares a proposal of 7 million euros in total with a bonus of one million upon signing.

Europe’s big names remain at the window, in particular Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea. The next few months will be decisive.

Genoa-Dragusin, future decided

Radu Dragusin is one of the jewels of Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa. Even last night, despite the elimination from the Italian Cup at the hands of Lazio, the central defender who arrived from Juve for 4 million euros provided a performance of the highest level. As reported by Corriere dello Sportthere are many sirens from the Premier League but the Griffin has made a clear decision about the future.

The valuation is approximately 20 million euros but Genoa have no intention of selling him in January. Any evaluation will be postponed to June and therefore to the conclusion of the championship.

Bologna, Saelemaekers wants redemption

One of the great protagonists of Thiago Motta’s Bologna is certainly Alexis Saelemaekers. After a complicated start to the season, the winger who arrived from Milan in the summer took the starting place and also regained the Belgian national team. The former Anderlecht player is pushing for the renewal: Sartori is ready to satisfy him but on one condition.

The Belgian born in 1999 arrived on a costly loan (500 thousand euros) with a right of redemption set at 9.5 million euros. To reach the redemption, Bologna will ask for a discount of a few million from Milan: Furlani’s position in this sense is to be understood.

