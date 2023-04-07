Continental, a company operating in the production of tires and technologies for the automotive industry, is paying increasing attention to the world of cycling and this year is making its debut at Giro-E as sponsor of the event and of the Orange jerseyworn by the leader of the Special Classification.

A choice that underlines the company’s commitment to increasingly sustainable future mobility. «Bicycles, especially those with pedal assistance, perfectly combine sustainability and technology and represent one of the most competitive alternatives to the need to move and the desire for closeness and contact with nature and with the wonders of our territory». declares Giorgio Cattaneo, PR and Communication Manager of Continental Italia. «Support for the Giro-E represents an important opportunity for us to raise awareness on the issues of road safety and the coexistence of different types of vehicles that characterize the panorama of mobility and which require a lot of attention and sensitivity on the part of everyone. In addition to all this, the Giro-E is a perfect mix of engaging experience and passion, and an effective communication platform to give visibility to Continental’s Values ​​and its vision for the future”.

Inside the Giro-E Enel X Way Green Fun Village Continental, novelty of the 2023 edition of the Giro-E which will animate the starting cities of the 20 stages, athletes and visitors will be involved in educational initiatives and activities, exhibition stands, challenges and entertainment to entertain and raise awareness on the issues of sustainability, circularity and of environmental protection at 360 degrees. In this way, they will also be able to discover the projects that the Group promotes for sustainable, aware and safe mobility, starting with tyres.

«Sustainable mobility is a topic that can no longer be postponed and requires a collective and transversal commitment: also in the world of car tires decisive steps forward are being made on the issues of sustainability and the use of recycled materials. A concrete example is the ContiRe.Tex technology, thanks to which the conventional polyester, normally used in the construction of tire casings, is completely replaced with a high quality polyester yarn produced from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles». concludes Cattaneo.

Continental will also be present on the roads of the Giro-E with a team, made up of some guests and led by Damiano Cunegoprofessional from 2002 to 2018, winner of the 2004 Giro d’Italia, three times winner of the Giro di Lombardia and many other competitions, who will precede the professionals on a course already completely set up for the race, with many spectators on the side of the road.