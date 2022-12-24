Continuing the excellent performance, Zhu Ting is getting better and better, Italy’s Scandicci breaks into the last 16 of the Women’s Volleyball Europa LeagueFly into the homes of ordinary people

Zhu Ting (No. 4) celebrates after scoring

Yesterday, in the second round of the 2022-2023 Women’s Volleyball Europa League 1/16 finals, Zhu Ting’s Italian Scandicci played at home and defeated Turkey’s Galatasaray 3-0 again. Advance to the round of 16. Zhu Ting, who started the game, scored the second highest score in the team with 14 points. In January next year, Scandic will compete with Zagreb, Croatia for the quarter-finals of this year’s Europa League. The game will still adopt the home and away system, and the specific time is to be determined.

Zhu Ting continued his strong performance in the league. In this campaign, he made 14 of 27 deductions and a success rate of 52%. She also received the team’s most 26 first passes, with only 1 turnover, and the first pass rate and perfect rate were 42% and 23% respectively. In the end, Scandicci defeated his opponent 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.

Although the injury has not fully recovered, Zhu Ting is getting better in the Scandic club and has quickly become an indispensable main player in the team. In the league, Zhu Ting helped the team overcome difficulties many times and won single-game MVP many times. Not long ago, Zhu Ting won the Golden Lion Award, which is mainly awarded to outstanding figures who have made outstanding contributions in culture, sports, and music, and who have built bridges for cultural exchanges and communication between China and Italy. Zhu Ting said: “During this period of playing in Italy, I am very grateful to everyone for your care, support and encouragement. I will play better and more exciting games and balls. I hope to see you on the court.” (Xinmin Evening News reporter Tao Xingying)