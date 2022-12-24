Net Insurance, we start from Cortina. The 2022-2023 edition of the regional alpine skiing circuit dedicated to the Boys (under 14) and Students (under 16) categories will kick off on Tuesday 27 December.

The debut of the event which sees the renewed collaboration between the world of Venetian winter sports and the insurance company will take place, organized by the Ski club 18, with a giant for Belluno Alta on the Lacedelli slope. The calendar of the Grand Prix Net Insurance will continue in a very intense way from 6 January to the end of February with the events of the various districts: a total of 32 races in total. To these will be added the 7 matches of the finals, scheduled from 7 to 11 March in Monte Verena (Vicenza).

“Right now I want to express my thanks to the 15 companies that have taken on the organizational responsibility for the various tests which will involve over 400 boys and girls overall” explains Vittorio Dal Vecchio, manager of the Grand Prix Net Insurance.

“Having a company like Net Insurance at our side is a source of great pride for us”, underlines the president of the Fisi regional committee, Roberto Visentin. «It is a synergy that began a few seasons ago and is now consolidating. We want to grow together.”

«We are very pleased to confirm our closeness to the world of Veneto alpine skiing» says Rossella Vignoletti, chief marketing officer of Net Insurance. «Sport represents a distinctive trait in the DNA of our company, especially when it is applied to the world of young people, who are decisive resources for the future of our country».