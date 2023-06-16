Home » Free transfer: BVB: Dahoud moves to the English Premier League
Free transfer: BVB: Dahoud moves to the English Premier League

Free transfer: BVB: Dahoud moves to the English Premier League

As of: 06/16/2023 4:11 p.m

As expected, former German national soccer player Mahmoud Dahoud is continuing his career in England after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old is joining Brighton & Hove Albion, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday (16.06.2023). Dahoud is on a free transfer and has signed a four-year contract with the Seagulls. His contract in Dortmund had expired. At BVB, the two-time German national player was only used sporadically in ten competitive games.

Brighton one of the PLsurprise teams

“I’m happy to have Mahmoud in my team,” said coach Roberto De Zerbi: “I wanted him when I was in Sassuolo, I’m sure he’ll be a top player for us.” Brighton’s technical director David Weir was quoted as saying: “He’s a quality player, he has a lot of experience at a high level in Germany and also in Europe.”

Brighton, sixth in the Premier League under coach De Zerbi, was one of the surprises of the past season.

German pros Groß and Undav also in Brighton

Dahoud meets another German there in midfield: Pascal Groß switched from FC Ingolstadt to England six years ago and is now one of the top performers. German striker Deniz Undav is also in Brighton’s squad.

