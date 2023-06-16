Deadly attack near Neuschwanstein: investigators hope for videos

Even if the alleged perpetrator or the two tourists who were attacked only happened to be seen on the material, this could help with the investigation. “We hope that this will further clarify the situation before and after the crime,” said a police spokesman.

The police believe there is a lot of material, but it is taking some time to reach the people who were there on the day of the crime. As of Friday morning, only about a dozen photos and videos had been submitted, according to a spokesman. Now evaluate them.

In addition, the investigators evaluated traces from the crime scene, said the police spokesman. At the scene of the crime near the Marienbrücke in Schwangau, which is popular with tourists, no further investigations are planned for the time being. The bridge and its surroundings were therefore released to visitors again on Wednesday shortly after the incident.

A 30-year-old tourist from the United States was arrested after the attack. According to the police, he has been in custody since Thursday on suspicion of murder. He is suspected of pushing two women, aged 21 and 22, into the Pöllat Gorge near the castle after allegedly attacking the younger of the two. Investigators suspected an attempted sexual offense could have been the motive for the attack.

According to the police, the 21-year-old died in the hospital on Thursday night from her serious injuries, and her 22-year-old companion was slightly injured, according to a police spokesman. The spokesman for the Kempten public prosecutor’s office, Thomas Hörmann, told Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR24) that she suffered bruises and a head laceration in the fall. She is still in the hospital. “We can’t say when she will be released.” Both women are American citizens.

A spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office said that the suspect did make a statement during the presentation to the magistrate. Initially, however, he did not provide any information about the content of the man’s statement. The alleged perpetrator was initially able to escape. The police launched an extensive search around the castle. Officials from several places drove to the scene, a sniffer dog and a police helicopter supported the search. The 30-year-old was arrested a short time later nearby. He remained in custody for a day before an arrest warrant was issued for him on Thursday.

Video: Investigators hope for videos

This video is disabled

Please activate the categories Performance Cookies and Functional Cookies in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

The US State Department said it was aware of the case. The US consulate in Munich is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with the responsible authorities, said spokesman Matthew Miller in Washington. For data protection reasons, however, he could not provide any further information. An extradition is currently out of the question after the German authorities conducted the investigation, said Hörmann. In the event of a conviction, a later transfer to carry out the sentence is conceivable.

Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most famous and most visited sights in Germany. In the past, almost one and a half million visitors came to the attraction every year. In summer, on average, more than 6,000 visitors would throng through the rooms of the palace every day, reports the Bavarian Palace Administration.

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

