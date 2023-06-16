Maculopathy, free vision screening in Milan, Rome and Genoa

“Suddenly I was no longer able to see anything in front of me. It was 2013 when it happened and I was working in a large biomedical company where I was involved in the production of ultrasound scanners, an activity that I really liked and which due to illness I had to leave I already had problems with my right eye due to a strong myopia from birth. Therefore, the left one for me was the only window left on the world. The diagnosis I received spoke of a diabetic macular edema: it was a double cold shower because I discovered also that I was diabetic.Before reaching this point he had had symptoms which, however, I had not given much weight to and which I only later discovered to be warning signs, i.e. tiredness, blurred vision, loss of speed in reading, white flashes and halos nocturnal”. Speaking is Massimo Ligustro, 54 years old, patient and President of the Macula Committee, who spoke at the launch of “Your point of view matters – don’t let maculopathy stop you”the national campaign created to raise awareness of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and on thediabetic macular edema (DME).

Yes, because just as happened in Ligustro, despite macular degeneration in Italy alone affects over a million people and every year it manifests itself with 80,000 new cases, it is a disease that is still too little known and whose symptoms are underestimated and risks, making adequate medication adherence difficult.

For this reason, the campaign, promoted by Roche, with the sponsorship of the Association of Eye Disease Patients (APMO), the Macula Committee, Retina Italia ODV and the Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (SISO), will offer the possibility of carrying out free vision examinations to the population most at risk by age (over 50), which will also include a scan of the retina using optical coherence tomography. The first stage will be in Milan: on 17 June at the Teatro Manzoni (Via Alessandro Manzoni, 40), from 10.00 to 13.00 and from 14.00 to 18.30, and on 1 July at the Bocciofila Caccialanza (Via Padova, 91) from 11.00 to 13.00 and from 14.00 to 19.30. To these will also be added other appointments in Rome and Genoa.

What are maculopathies and how are they treated?

Maculopathies are eye diseases that affect the area in the center of the retina, or the macula, and which can put vision at risk, also due to late symptoms and diagnoses. Different types are known, which often concern the older population, but not only.

Age-related macular degeneration affects the part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed central vision. There are two types: ‘dry AMD’ and ‘neovascular or wet AMD’, which is linked to the growth of new blood vessels under the retina.

Diabetic macular edema is instead a complication of diabetes (type 1 and type 2), due to vascular damage linked to high blood glucose levels. Wet AMD and diabetic macular edema alone account for over 40 million patient populations worldwide.

The therapies usually involve the use of VEGF inhibitors (vascular endothelial growth factor) intravitreally, effective with early diagnosis but challenging for patients and caregivers, since they must be done with a certain frequency.

Age-related macular degeneration, if the patient is followed well, costs less by Sara Carmignati

January 20, 2023



The importance of prevention, even for young people

“AMD and DME cause the patient a rapid loss of autonomy due to the progressive reduction of central and detailed vision. This has a significant impact both on everyday life and on the psyche of the person and of the entire family unit – he explains Francis Bandello, Director of the Ophthalmology Unit of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and President of the Association of Eye Disease Patients – Diabetic macular edema, for example, being associated with diabetes and not with age, can also affect younger patients than the suddenly they can no longer work. On the contrary, neovascular macular degeneration predominantly affects people over the age of sixty, who find themselves experiencing the profound discomfort of not being independent, of not being able to see well, of not being able to go on their own for visits and to be administered therapy. It therefore becomes essential to take charge of the patient promptly and adequately”.

Age-related macular degeneration, implanted a “reservoir” of drug in the eye by Anna Lisa Bonfranceschi

07 July 2022





A campaign to act soon

But for the taking charge to be timely, first of all it is necessary that the diagnosis is, and even before that the knowledge of the pathology. “Despite the spread of maculopathies, there is still little information and little awareness today – he comments Try it, President of Retina Italia OdV – Prevention should arise from the knowledge of when and how to carry out an ophthalmological check-up, what it means to live with these pathologies, what the needs of the patient and the caregiver are. There is a lack of information on therapeutic pathways and on the fact that the loss of autonomy, due to reduced vision, is a real problem that often prevents these patients from taking care of themselves”. Without terrifying the patients at the same time.

“The message we would like to send with this campaign is twofold: on the one hand, that prevention is essential to preserve people’s eyesight, on the other that maculopathies shouldn’t scare you – he adds Teresio Avitabile, President of the Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (SISO) – Today scientific progress has in fact made it possible to have effective treatments available, but in order for them to be truly effective, they must be repeated with constant cycles. It is therefore necessary to help the patient to follow the therapeutic plan correctly, so that he has a better quality of life “.

Who all the information to stay updated on the stages of the campaign.