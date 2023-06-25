“A stage that hasn’t existed before” – Special Olympics in Berlin ended

Status: 06/25/2023 8:50 p.m

The Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin ended on Sunday with impressive numbers and correspondingly enthusiastic voices from the organizers, participants and politicians.

More than 330,000 fans, almost 20,000 volunteers, almost 7,000 athletes from 176 nations and 1,200 referees in 26 sports – the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, which ended this Sunday evening with a big closing party at the Brandenburg Gate, have in the past nine days, the topic of inclusion in Germany was raised to a new level.

Great satisfaction for all involved

“The most important message is that we offered the athletes a stage that Special Olympics did not previously have,” said Sven Albrecht, head of Special Olympics Germany (SOD) and the organization of the World Games for the mentally and multiply handicapped. In addition, the German athletes contributed to enthusiasm and public attention with numerous best performances and over 150 medals.

“From a sporting point of view we can be more than satisfied,” said delegation leader Tom Hauthal. In addition, the organizers felt vindicated in their choice of competition venues, some of which were in the heart of the capital. “You felt like a star,” enthused beach volleyball player Kaya Schöbel.

The grandstands were often full and the fans were always enthusiastic – that was what characterized the days of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Chancellor Scholz feels “very peaceful, Olympic mood”

Cheering athletes, euphoric fans and exciting competitions – the Federal Chancellor’s conclusion was also clear: The World Games for people with mental and multiple disabilities were a complete success. Olaf Scholz was fascinated. “It’s a really great event. It’s really exciting to see the athletes who take part and are really committed and totally involved.” He felt a “very peaceful, very Olympic mood,” emphasized the SPD politician, who had attended a handball game indoors instead of athletics at short notice because of the constant rain.

For Christiane Krajewski, President of Special Olympics Germany (SOD), the opening ceremony with 50,000 spectators in the Olympic Stadium was groundbreaking for the following days. “The opening ceremony moved me to tears and nothing has changed that week,” said the former Saarland Minister of Health: “It’s a moment that will be remembered for many years to come. I’m relieved that everything is fine had worked.”

A “double boom for inclusion”

Development Minister Svenja Schulze hopes that the Berlin World Games will lead to sustainable progress in terms of inclusion. “It was a week full of impressive sporting achievements,” said the SPD politician: “But the greatest achievement for me is that the games have brought the issue of inclusion to people’s minds and hearts. All people must be able to participate in social life. “

After the games are over, it is important to “continue to drive forward the commitment to inclusion here and worldwide,” explained the Federal Minister: “There are around a billion people with disabilities who are still receiving far too little attention. We want to change that and together Breaking down barriers, also in people’s minds.”

Juliane Seifert, State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of the Interior, spoke of a “double boom for inclusion” with a view to the past few days and underlined: “We have to take the momentum, joy and feasibility with us and ask ourselves how we can contribute to becoming more inclusive .”

The Olympic Stadium was the scene of the emotional opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin

New impetus for Olympic bid 2036

The World Games should also serve as a model for more inclusion at the upcoming major events in Germany and Berlin – especially with a view to the European Football Championship next year. In the same way, politicians in Berlin and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) should take note of the results of the Special Olympics with benevolence. They should only be the beginning. For 2036, exactly 100 years after the Nazi Games, an application for the Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games is planned.

The World Games could be “exemplary for other major sporting events,” said SOD President Krajewski. She hopes that the “process” will really pick up speed as a result. “We have also shown with this major event that the Olympic Games are possible in Berlin,” added Berlin State Secretary Nicola Böcker-Giannini. Meanwhile, the Special Olympics World Games are moving on. In 2027 the Games will take place in Perth, Australia, two years earlier the Winter Games will be held in Turin and Piedmont.