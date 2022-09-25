He made his F1 debut in the 1961 US GP, then the Cooper ended up first in the hands of Roger Penske and then in ’64 in those of McLaren. With the “Jolly Green Giant”, the first with the historic symbol of the kiwi printed on the frame, Bruce won several races of the Sports Prototypes. Left abandoned in a South American warehouse for 57 years, it was found and sold at auction by Bonhams on 17 September for over one million euros

We can’t imagine Howden Ganley’s thrill when he hugged his Cooper-Zerex-Oldsmobile back in June. He, who became an F1 driver in the 1970s, but who first found himself working as a mechanic for Bruce McLaren. He who founded the current Circus stable in 1963 (now based in Woking), and who hired him at the beginning of the following year. Ganley was the third historical employee of that garage, and worked with Tyler Alexander and Wal Willmott on that ‘Jolly Green Giant’, with which McLaren won several races in the Sports category. Having gone missing for 57 years, the car was first found and then sold, on 17 September last, at an auction organized by Bonhams during the Goodwood Revival, for the beauty of 911 thousand pounds (1 million 36 thousand 695 euros approximately).

The debut in F1 — It took him six weeks to make his return to the UK in late June, where he ran. To welcome the car in the middle of summer was Ganley: the last living mechanic left of that workshop, who recognized and decreed its originality. The Cooper-Zerex-Oldsmobile has a long history, changed owners and appearance continuously, so much so that it earned the name "The Great Transformer". It started out as the Cooper T53P F1, and had a 1.5 liter Coventry Climax engine. She was entered for the '61 US GP, scheduled that year at Watkins Glen, by millionaire Briggs Cunningham (known for winning the 1958 Americas Cup with the yacht Columbia). Walt Hansgen then drove it, but he risked destroying it in an accident after only 14 laps. That race was so enough for Cunningham that he decided to sell it to Roger Penske for $ 1,250 (just over € 1,273).

Yes Penske a McLaren — It was he, Penske, founder of the Indycar and Nascar team of the same name, who modified the Cooper-Zerex-Oldsmobile in appearance. The American covered the wheels and installed a second seat, maintaining the central driving position. The car was then called ‘Zerex Special’, in honor of the antifreeze liquid of the same name which was the sponsor. In the US, Roger dominated several races in 1962: the Riverside and Laguna Seca events, but also the Puerto Rico GP. Then he too sold it, two years later. And whoever won it was Bruce McLaren, who had already followed and admired it for some time.

The engine change — In the hands of the New Zealander, the car was remodeled and colored with the non-traditional green garden gate. During the works at the time, in fact, only that color was available for painting, and hence the name of ‘The Jolly Green Giant’ (‘The cheerful green giant’). The historic ‘kiwi’ symbol, designed by Michael Turner, was printed on the chassis for the first time, while the engine initially switched to a 2.7 l Climax, with which Bruce won in the Sports prototypes at Aintree and Silverstone. Then the driver opted for a more powerful 3.5-liter Oldsmobile V8, modified Traco, and also won at Mosport Park, in the Canadian Sports Car Championship, and at Brands Hatch (here for the second time in a row, following the 1973 success of Penske).

The last race — The last time McLaren drove the Cooper-Zerex-Oldsmobile, it was at the Goodwood Tourist Trophy in 1964. Then he started on pole, but had to retire on lap 18 due to the clutch. He triumphed in the Ferrari 330 P driven by Graham Hill, while Jim Clark finished 12th with the Ford-powered Lotus 30. On that circuit, Bruce lost his life in 1970 while testing the M8D. The 'Jolly Green Giant', on the other hand, returned to America and changed three owners, ending up locked up in a warehouse for 57 years. When the last one died, the car ended up in the hands of his son, who decided to sell it. From here, the return journey to Great Britain, found in the summer by a moved Ganley who called it "a wonderful archaeological piece of car racing". Today the new buyer has arrived, who (we hope) can treat her better.