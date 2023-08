The first elimination of a Serie A team arrives: Empoli immediately exits the Italian Cup. The Tuscans ahead with Caputo are reassembled by the Citadel and exit. Parma also go through and win in Bari. Tonight Verona play against Ascoli, Cagliari challenge Palermo. Here are the results and goalscorers from this Saturday’s matches

THE COMPLETE BOARD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook