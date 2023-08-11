Home » Corbani: excellent relationship with De Rycke, we are looking for a player with personality
Corbani: excellent relationship with De Rycke, we are looking for a player with personality

Corbani: excellent relationship with De Rycke, we are looking for a player with personality

The new head coach of Happy Casa Brindisi Fabio Corbani is planning the preparation work for the season, which will actually start after August 15th. He will be able to make use of the collaboration of Andrea Vicenzutto and Marco Esposito (born in Brindisi). Agenda Brindisi and Terzo Tempo publish a detailed interview with Antonio Celeste to talk about the man and the coach, his Brindisi experience, his relationship with the club and the city, the former NBB coach Frank Vitucci and of course the new white and blue roster. which will be engaged on both the European and national fronts. Technical collaboration of Alessandro Colavito.

