pavia

La Corripavia returns next year. “After being forced by the pandemic to cancel the 2020 and 2021 editions and having verified the impossibility for this year to set up an event worthy of its history – explains the president of the Cento Torri Franco Corona – we are working to organize a special edition scheduled for Sunday 24 September 2023. The half marathon will be valid as a FIDAL regional championship for all categories ».

The competitive ten-kilometer race will no longer be held, but there will be the first edition of the historic non-competitive ten-kilometer “Ticimarcia” and the 2,500 km Family Run will be re-proposed, open to all and valid as “Corripavia schools”. «We are defining – continues Corona – the complete program, the race package, the quotas and all the features. My idea is not to leave Corripavia isolated. Thus we will begin an approach path “Road to Corripavia 2023”. From Sunday 25 September, the date on which the 2022 edition should have taken place, it is possible to participate in monthly collective training sessions on the race course led by Simona Viola, former Italian marathoner and master athlete in activity.

«I was contacted by Corona, owner of“ CorriPavia ”, to collaborate in the organization of the Corripavia special edition 2023 – explains Simona -: it immediately seemed like a fantastic idea. I consider the CorriPavia a splendid race organized and managed in an impeccable way as well as being a sporting heritage of the city. We have decided by mutual agreement to organize a series of “collective training sessions”, where we will keep up with the last to keep the group together ».

The second appointment is Sunday 30 October, the third Sunday 19 November, the last appointment of the year will be Monday 26 December combined with the Christmas Babborun.

To participate, just show up at 8.50 am (departure is at 9 am) in piazza Borgo Calvenzano 4 at the Martek.Run store. –