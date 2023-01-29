Marco Odermatt, always him. With an unbeliever Dominik Paris on the second step of the podium in Cortina. Third the Austrian Daniel Hemetsberge.

On the second day of recovery of the men’s Super-G, the new arrangement of the goals on theOlympia of the Tofane skimmed a particularly large number of samples, the Delta was deadly. Outside Aleksander Aamodt Sourceoutside Mattia Casse and with them sixteen more of the first 45 to go down.

Paris hasn’t climbed onto a super-G podium since December 1, 2019, he was second in Lake Louise. This season he has collected only two fifth places. Today he went down with bib number one, without references, almost shaking his head after the finish. «I left quite determined, perhaps I should have come up with something at the Duca d’Aosta, but in the central part I didn’t do badly. I could have pushed more, let go a little more to gain speed », he said hotly. Then, one finish after another (and one athlete after another out) his position was consolidated. Only Odermatt did better, and what a race. “But he has extraordinary qualities…” remarked Paris. Which then he freed himself: “Today we dream!”

The final ranking

ORMATT Marco SUI 1:25.13 PARIS Dominik ITA 1:25.89 +0.76 HEMETSBERGER Daniel AUT 1:26.16 +1.03 SANDER Andreas GER 1:26.20 +1.07 KRIECHMAYR Vincent AUT 1:26.22 +1.09 PAINTING ULT Alexis FRA 1:26.23 +1.10 MURISIER Justin SUI 1:26.34 +1.21 HAASER Raphael AUT 1:26.36 +1.23 BOSCA Guglielmo ITA 1:26.48 +1.35 INNERHOFER Christof ITA 1:26.58 +1.45

In the classification of specialties Odermatt rises to 540, Kilde remains at 392, in the general the Swiss has 1386 points with a gap of 313 on the Norwegian.