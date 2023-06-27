Home » Costa Rica vs. Panama Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup
Costa Rica vs. Panama Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup

Costa Rica faced off against Panama in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday, June 26th. Panama’s José Fajardo scored a header in 23′ for a 1-0 lead. Later, Yoel Bárcenas scored a header in 68′ to expand on Panama’s lead, 2-0. In stoppage time, Aaron Rene Suarez Zuniga scored and reduced Costa Rica’s deficit to 2-1. Ultimately, Panama came out on top, 2-1 over Costa Rica.

