Cremonese and Sampdoria in the round of 32 – breaking latest news

The last four games of the round

The 32nds of Coppa Italia are closing and all the pairings of the 32nds are being defined.

Cremonese-Crotone 3-1 aetLa Cremonese advances to the round of 32 of the Italian Cup but with Crotone it only ends after extra time. And it was the guests who took the lead after just 7 minutes through Tumminello, then after half an hour of play Afena-Gyan’s reply arrived and brought the score back to 1-1. Then in extra time first Vazquez (105′) and finally Pickel (117′) allowed Cremonese to detach the pass for the next round. In the round of 32 he will face the Citadel.

Sampdoria-Sudtirol 7-6 dcrSampdoria only managed to beat Sudtirol on penalties. The regular times ended with a 1-1 draw signed by Leris (for the blucerchiati) and Casiraghi for the guests, while in the half hour of overtime neither of the two teams managed to close this match. Therefore, the penalty kicks were needed in which the two errors by Sudtirol were decisive. Samp in the round of 32 will face Salernitana.

At 21 and 21.15 the last two races: Spezia-Venice and Turin-FeralpiSal.

The picture of sixteenths

Bologna-Verona

Lecce-Parma

Sassuolo/Vincente Spezia-Venice

Cagliari-Udinese

Reggiana-Genoa

Citadel/Cremonese

Salernitana/Vincente Sampdoria-Sudtirol

Frosinone /Vincente Turin-FeralpiSal

