Napoli-Cremonese with the shirts (almost) upside down. The Azzurri took to the field in their red and white “San Valentino” outfit, while the guests wore a very bright blue shirt and shorts, so much so that many TV viewers (and who knows, perhaps even someone at the stadium) thought that Napoli played in blue and Cremonese blank. In short, many (and they immediately pointed it out on social networks) got confused when Ballardini’s team surprisingly scored the opening goal: but who is rejoicing, Napoli or Cremonese?