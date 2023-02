First victory in the league for Cremonese who surprises Roma for the second time this season after the Italian cup. Tsadjout is still the protagonist who after the goal against Turin repeats himself with the Giallorossi. Ciofani’s goal as soon as he took over from the penalty spot was decisive. Spinazzola, author of the momentary draw, the best of the giallorossi. Mourinho sent off at the start of the second half. Here are all the scores from the match

Share this: Twitter

Facebook