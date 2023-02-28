Tensions rise in Moldova. Hundreds of protesters of the oligarch Ilan Shor’s pro-Russian party they took to the streets in the capital Chisinau asking for resignation of the president Maia Sandu not elections anticipate. Part of the procession – write Moldovan media, including Newsmaker – tried to break into the seat of government: after being stopped by the police, the demonstrators headed towards the municipality of the city. Some of them were arrested following the tensions. “We are calling for early elections. The government has to pay the bills of people who have increased several times through the fault of the authorities. We also ask that the neutralityas it is written in the constitution, so that our country is not dragged into war operations“, he said Vadim Fotescuparliamentarian of the Shor party.

According to the Action and Solidarity Party, in government, the demonstrations are an attempt to “destabilize the situation of the country”. There protestwith protesters from all over the country, was organized by Movement per il people, which brings together various organizations including the Shor party. In recent days, the president, taking pro-Western positions, had accused Russia of preparing a coup d’etat in Chisinau to bring Moldova into its orbit. The Moscow Foreign Ministry had then made allegations military maneuvers in Kiev around the country and especially the separatist and pro-Moscow Transnistria, warning that in the event of an attack there would be reactions. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg he stated that the Alliance is “concerned about the challenges facing” the country, “a close ally of NATO”. The United States for their part, through their agency for international cooperation Usaidhave promised to give Moldova an additional $300 million in assistance to help it overcome the severe energy crisis and become independent of Russian energy sources. Company on Monday Wizz Airas reported by Guardiandecided to suspend all flights to Chisinau starting March 14 “following recent developments in Moldova and the high, but not imminent, risk in the country’s airspace”.

Transnistria suspended – The Kremlin’s latest move – almost a signal for the hundreds of demonstrators who took to the streets – was the revocation of the 2012 decree in which the “solution of the Transnistria problem” was set as one of the objectives, based “on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Moldova. Thus, the risk of a clash increases and a strip of land three and a half times the area of ​​Rome could become decisive in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The self-proclaimed republic is located within the borders of Moldova along the border with southwestern Ukraine. In 1990 the country unilaterally declared itself independent with a referendum that obtained almost 90% of the preferences: it was the prelude to the war. The Tiraspol authorities claimed to be the real Moldovan state and when, in 1991, Moldova became independent from the Soviet Union, including the territory of the separatist republic among its possessions, the clash took little time to flare up. The conflict broke out in the first months of 1992: Tiraspol, with the decisive help of the Russians, soon defeated Chisinau. The ceasefire was brokered by Moscow, resulting in the formation of forces of peacekeeping with mixed contingents from Moldavia, Russia and Transnistria. The truce reached in July 1992 established de facto not only the separation of the two countries, but also the permanence of 1,500 Russian soldiers in the military base in the village of Cobasna. Here are stored weapons that could prove essential in a possible attack on Moldova. Or to Ukraine.