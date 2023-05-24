CRESTE DEL RESEGONE SKYRACE | sportdimontagna.com

The eighth edition of the Creste del Resegone Skyrace, in memory of Sergio Manini, will have a development of 15.7 km and a vertical drop of 1300 m+.

The “CLASSIC” ROUTE The Creste del Resegone Skyrace course, with its technical passages at high altitudes, lends itself very well to a prestigious championship such as that of skyrunning in Lombardy. The route, starting from Brumano, will pass near the Resegone refuge and then continue towards the Passata pass. From here the hardest part of the climb will begin, which will lead the athletes to touch the top of Resegone at an altitude of 1875 metres. The ride will then continue on the northern part of the ridges up to Passo del Giuff, where the athletes will take the path that will take them back first in the direction of Rifugio Resegone and then towards Brumano. The final time trial for the first classified is expected in just under two hours.

THE RING – Together with the Creste del Resegone Skyrace, the Resegone Ring Trail, third edition, is also back, a 15.8 km ring route which, starting from Brumano, will pass near the Resegone refuge and which, after an initial section in common with the Skyrace , in Passata, it will deviate to the left. From here, with a small difference in height and few technical difficulties, you will go along an easy, very panoramic path, passing by Capanna Monza, Passo del Fò and Piani d’Erna, until you then rejoin the Passo del Giuff with the Skyrace route of the Crests.

At the end of the event, in addition to the awards ceremony, lunch will be served to the athletes in a covered structure at the Brumano sports facilities. For accompanying persons there will be the possibility to book lunch at a cost of € 15.00. For more info and registration, connect to the site www.picosport.net – registration at this link – will be closed on 26 May at 24. The cost is 25 euros, including T-shirt, refreshments along the route, medical assistance and final lunch.

PLAN – It provides for the meeting for the athletes at the Brumano sports field at 7 am; race bib collection at 7.15; 8.30 am briefing in the departure area; 9 am start of the race. Lunch at 12.30 and awards ceremony in the finish area at 14.30.