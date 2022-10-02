Home Sports Crisis Inter, in the head of Inzaghi
Crisis Inter, in the head of Inzaghi

Crisis Inter, in the head of Inzaghi

On the eve of the Champions League match against Barcelona, ​​the coach will speak to the team that he liked against the Giallorossi. Aside from Smalling’s 2-1 mistake …

The watchword now is not to throw away the work done during the break (with the few present) and in the two days before Inter v Roma (with the whole group). Simone Inzaghi, like all Inter fans, is disappointed with his fourth defeat in eight days. Too many. After a 2021-22 with two trophies and the Scudetto lost in the sprint despite the 84 points won, he did not think of such an uphill start, but he has no intention of giving up or throwing in the towel. He feels the confidence of the technical area and is happy to be back on the pitch as early as Tuesday, in a match on paper as prohibitive as the one against Barcelona, ​​because he is convinced that this Inter just needs a spark to break free.

CONTINUE, DO NOT START

To the team today, on the eve of the match against Barça, he will say that we must not restart, but that it is simply necessary to continue on the path taken with Roma. Yesterday Simone had not changed his mind with respect to the statements after Rome, when he (at the press conference) he had explained that he had seen the best Inter of the season. He is convinced all the more after having carefully observed the big data and dissected the challenge, according to him tainted by a second goal that was absolutely avoided. And that made him very angry. Because the ball came almost from the middle of the field and it was easy both to read the trajectory and to position yourself better in marking on Smalling (true Skriniar?). From the aspect of the game, the personality and the number of opportunities granted to the opponents, however, the former Lazio coach has little to object: his team did what he asked for. That’s why he considers defeat undeserved.

SPARK

Inzaghi was a footballer at great levels in the past and he also went through difficult moments in the Lazio locker room, when the results did not arrive and the team could not stop the bleeding of goals scored. Often due to individual mistakes. The latter at Pinetina is becoming a constant that worries him and that he cannot explain why Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni were the wall of Inter 2021-22 and now they are often in the dock. For the trials, however, he knows that there is no time. He now he just wants an important result to start again. Indeed, to continue on the path taken against Roma, but with a different final result.

