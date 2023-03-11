Of Salvatore Riggio

The Portuguese makes every employee who moves inside the house sign a clause: he undertakes not to say anything about his private life and what happens within the walls of the residence for (even) 70 years after his death

Those looking for a job can perhaps dream of having Cristiano Ronaldo as their employer. The Portuguese – especially his entourage – started looking for four employees, including a cook and a butler, at six thousand euros a month. No mistake, the salary is just that. But already a few months ago there was talk of some confidentiality clauses (common when working for celebrities), which have now been unveiled by Sports world.

A sort of “death contract”, which CR7 would make every employee sign. What is it about? Each member of the staff who will move inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s house undertakes not to say anything about the private life and what happens within the walls of the Portuguese residence for (even) 70 years after his death. A clause that underlines, once again, how much the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker cares about absolute confidentiality. Having said that, it should be remembered that Cristiano Ronaldo in his homeland bought a villa worth over 10 million euros, almost 20 when completed. It is located in the Quinta Marinha area, in the Cascais region, on the Atlantic Ocean, about thirty kilometers from Lisbon.

The level of luxury will be unimaginable: spread over 2,720 square meters divided into three floors with an outdoor space of another 544 square meters which includes several gardens, an outdoor swimming pool (in addition to the indoor one), a gym, a tennis court and a garage for more than 20 cars , in which CR7 will be able to keep its fleet of cars (complete with Rolls-Royce Dawn given to him by Georgina for Christmas). Not only. Because the villa will also have two annexed houses where his mother or other relatives can stay. Such majesty requires management of the highest level by the staff and Cristiano Ronaldo does not intend to spare any expense. And here then is the explanation of the search for personnel worth six thousand euros a month. Complete with a confidentiality clause for life, or almost. See also Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen – with a new “six” against Budapest