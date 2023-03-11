The Alcaldesa Virna Johnson rejected the acts of vandalism that affect the infrastructure of the Ridge of the Bayone of the most important tourist places in the city that permanently receives thousands of visitors, a space that was recently adapted and transformed so that samariums and tourists had a place for healthy recreation.

“The works we deliver belong to each samarium, it is unfortunate that some misfits still do not understand it. Citizen culture must improve at the same rate as the city, the task is everyone’s. Anyone with information please contact the Police“said the mayor.

Faced with this situation, through the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company, the UDEP and members of the National Police They carried out an inspection of the damage that occurred in the early hours of Friday, finding that: two wooden posts were stolen, 60 meters of ropes destroyed located in the first race between 11th and 17th streets, in the beach area and also part of the a concrete structure in the children’s area.

The concrete structure in the children’s area was also destroyed.

These acts were carried out in the early hours of the morning by unknown persons, events that have increased in recent days according to the reports delivered by the site’s maintenance personnel.

From the district administration repairs were started immediately so that the ridge continue to shine in optimal conditions so that samarios and tourists can enjoy this renovated and transformed place.

The mayor’s office will request the National Police increased vigilance in the area and in turn invites the community in general to take care of these spaces that are created for the benefit of all.