Hesport – Mohamed Fankar

Moroccan international Yassine Bounou, the Spanish goalkeeper for Sevilla and the national team, said that his role model is the patriotic coach Badou Zaki.

Bono spoke, in an interview with the official channel of the International Federation of Football Associations, about his beginnings with Wydad Athletic and the teams that carried their colors in Spain, stressing that he was working hard to achieve a childhood dream of playing in the Moroccan national team, which he watched when he was young, and was influenced by a goalkeeper. His goal is Badou Al-Zaki.

And the third best goalkeeper in the world highlighted that playing in the national team is a wonderful thing, and it is a childhood dream that came true, indicating that reaching the World Cup semi-finals as a goalkeeper is an imaginary and incredible matter, and he will not forget it throughout his life.

He added, “Regragui gave us great strength and believed in us from the beginning, despite the lack of time. He led us to end the knot inside us.. His message was clear from the beginning, there are those who play in big teams and we also have stars, so we had no excuse.”

He continued, “It gave us a clear idea of ​​what to do, and we worked on 3 or 4 tactical plans because there was not enough time. We also learned from him that we will be closer to winning than losing, so that the group responded to what he asked of us and achieved the great achievement in the World Cup.”

And he continued, “We were not aware of what was going on around us, so all our desire was to reach the final. And after the passage of time we knew that we had written a new history, which makes us very proud of what we have achieved. I hope I can live such moments again in the future.”