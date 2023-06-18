Croatia-Spain, the odds for betting on the Nations League Final: who are the bookmakers betting on?

Today, Sunday 18 June starting at 20.45, could become a day to remember for two national teams in particular: either for Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia or for Jose Luis De La Fuente’s Spain. In fact, inside De Kuip in Rotterdam, the two selections still in the running will have the opportunity to compete for the Finale della UEFA Nations League. We have now reached the last act of the continental competition but many emotions still await us, at least on paper.

After a very long but perfect journey, the two teams have reached the end and now they won’t want to throw away the opportunity to lift the coveted trophy into the sky. The Croatians after an excellent run in the group stage (first place ahead of Denmark, France and Austria), they crashed the Netherlands in the semifinals: 2-4 after extra time. Spain was no less: 1st place in Group 2 (with behind Portugal, Switzerland and the Czech Republic), and Italy eliminated in the semifinals with a 2-1 that arrived in the last minutes.

CROATIA-SPAIN: THE ODDS FOR BETTING

But now both Dalic’s and De La Fuente’s men will have to take another winning step to grab the trophy. So let’s take a closer look at the betting odds offered by bookmakers. We start from sign 1therefore the possible victory of Croatia. Modric and his teammates will start underdogs according to the odds proposed. On Bet365 the victory of the Croatians is quoted at 3.75, on Betfair at 3.60 while on William Hill at 3.70.

Sign 2 insteadthen the victory of the Spaniards, it is decidedly lower: it ranges from 1.95 of Betfair, passing through 2.05 of Snai up to 2.07 of StarCasino. xtherefore the draw, instead it is quoted at 3.20 on William Hill, at 3.40 on Bet365 and at 3.60 on Betfair. The over 2.50 (therefore at least three goals in the 90′) it fluctuates between 2.00 proposed by Bet365 and 2.05 by Betfair. The goal (both teams to score) instead it is quoted at 1.75 on PlantWin365.

Photo: LaPresse