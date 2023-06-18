Home » Antonio Plazibat breaking his arm and knocking out the referee | Sport
Antonio Plazibat is considered the best Croatian kickboxer, but he suffered a convincing defeat.

Source: Youtube/Podcast Incubator/Instagram/antonioplazibat/printscreen

The best Croatian kickboxer Antonio Plazibat was defeated in the match for the title of temporary heavyweight champion in the best organization in the world. Under the auspices of the “Glory” organization, he fought against Kevin Tarik Osaro, and the match was stopped in the fifth round due to a serious injury suffered by the Croatian. It was clear to him immediately, and later his fans could also see it.

Plazibat showed his followers on social networks after the defeat, going to the hospital and taking an X-ray the place where his arm broke! Apparently, the Nigerian fighter knew where to attack Antonio, so he broke that part of his body with strong blows on his arm and forced him to the hospital right after the fight, and in addition caused him additional problems.

Izvor: Instagram/antonioplazibat/printscreen

“Honestly, I need life advice, in addition to how I should have fought. Does anyone have any ideas on how to sleep with this cast considering that the arm has to be up all the time? I can never fall asleep on my back, only on my side. It looks like this will be my most tiring two months. Anyone have any ideas or advice?” he asked on Instagram.

An interesting scene happened at the end of the second round, when the Croat accidentally knocked out the referee. Check out:

This defeat of Antonio Plazibat could significantly affect the rest of his career. In addition to facing a long layoff from a serious injury, he missed out on an opportunity to fight for the interim championship belt and a chance to challenge the best heavyweight today, Rhys Verhaven. The opponent was convincingly better in the match held on Saturday evening and won all four rounds before knocking out the Croat.

