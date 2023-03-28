Cross-country skiing at Plan de Corones, among the Unesco heritage valleys, is not only a #sport, but it is also a simple way to live fantastic experiences in contact with nature and enjoy all its beneficial influences, for body and spirit. Cross-country skiing is in fact an activity that stands out within the range of opportunities and sports that the Plan de Corones Tourist Region offers.

Cross-country skiing in the valleys of Plan de Corones, gliding through the beauty of the Unesco World Heritage sites

The one of skiing within territories declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO it is an invaluable opportunity, which can offer enchanting panoramas and unforgettable sensations, at any age.

In the Marebbe Valley

In the Valle di Marebbe, inside the Fanes-Senes-Braies Natural Park, the cross-country ski trail San Vigilio Pederü winds its way. 23 km long, it begins in the village and then crosses woods and grassy expanses, covered with a thick white mantle, magnificent places where nature reigns supreme. In the uncontaminated peace of these scenarios, silence is accompanied only by the sliding of the skis on the snow and by the sounds that nature itself produces. The slope is prepared for both classic style and skating and has loops of various lengths, which allow you to turn at different points to return to San Vigilio. For those wishing to learn or improve their technique, two ski schools offer private lessons and group courses.

In the Puez Odle Nature Park

In the Puez Odle Nature Park, instead, there is the cross-country ski track at Passo delle Erbe, at an altitude of over 2,000 metres, at the foot of the Pütia massif. The panorama that opens out onto the Dolomites from here is a sight not to be missed, whether you are wearing your skis or embarking on relaxing winter walks. Along the track, there are numerous refreshment points, perfect for a regenerating break accompanied by a tasty hot chocolate or delicious dishes from the South Tyrolean alpine cuisine.

Snowshoeing on Monte Muro, in the San Vigilio area, or sledding on the Brunst slope

Both tracks allow you to practice cross-country skiing in a practical and safe way and to conveniently rent the equipment. To experience other precious moments, discovering nature, alone or in the company of family and friends, it is also possible to participate in other activities, such as fun snowshoe hikes on Monte Muro, in the San Vigilio area, an easy and safe hike that leads to a peak with a fabulous view. Or one tobogganing on the 6 km long Brunst toboggan run, of medium difficulty which is always perfectly prepared. You start on foot at the Lipper car park in Valdaora di Sopra in the direction of Malga Brunst. The malga is not managed during the winter season – you need to bring a packed lunch. Toboggans can be rented at the Sagmeister #sport rental and rent and go.

READ ALSO: San Vigilio di Marebbe: 7 reasons to discover it this year

Advertising