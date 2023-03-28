Home World Auto, ok from the EU Council to stop petrol and diesel from 2035. Italy abstains
Excluding biofuels

This is what is indicated in the declaration of the European Commission which reflects the compromise reached in recent days between Brussels and Berlin. It is clear that on the basis of this declaration, biofuels, which Italy would have liked to have side by side with synthetic fuels, remain excluded from the de facto “exemption” granted to the latter.

Pichetto: “EU opens up to neutral fuels”

However, Italy decided to abstain in the vote in the EU Council on the regulation on polluting emissions after noting that, on the part of the Commission, there had been an opening on neutral fuels in terms of carbon dioxide release. This was explained by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

Italy, Pichetto Fratin said, “takes note of the Commission’s written statement on recital 11 of the new regulation on emissions from cars and vans, relating to the registration after 2035 of vehicles with internal combustion engines that will run on neutral fuels in terms of CO2. The acknowledgment by the Commission that such vehicles will still be able to be produced and, therefore, will also contribute to the achievement of the emission reduction targets set by the regulation is a welcome development.’

EU Commission: “At work for e-fuels”

“The Commission will work without delay on the further implementation of recital 11”, the part of the regulation on car emissions that also provides for neutral fuels in addition to electric, which must now be implemented. “In case the co-legislators reject the proposal, the Commission will follow another legislative path such as a revision of the CO2 regulation to implement at least the legal content of the delegated act,” the EU executive specified in a statement.

