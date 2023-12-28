Cruz Azul: Ideal alignment with Alexis Vega for 2024

The Cement Machine broke the transfer market with the arrival of the Mexican striker. Martín Anselmi will be able to put together this blunderbuss…

By Juan Manuel Marino

Updated on 12/27/2023 – 6:25 p.m. CST.

Cruz Azul has moved strongly in the winter transfer market before the end of the year. With the aim of putting together a blunderbuss for Martín Anselmi for Clausura 2024, The Machine made no less than six reinforcements. The last of them shook all of Mexican soccer: Alexis Vega.

In the last few hours, the rumors linking Gru with the Celeste team have grown. The agent, Cement’s interest in having it at an affordable price and Guadalajara’s interest in obtaining an economic return played in its favor. of the completion of the transfer.

Finally, the talks would have progressed favorably and the attacker would leave Chivas to become a new reinforcement for Cruz Azul. From La Noria they would pay about 3.3 million dollars for Alexis Vega, signing a three-year contract with the option of one more, and an “easy” exit clause to Europe.

The ideal eleven that Cruz Azul can put together with Alexis Vega

With the arrival of Alexis Vega as a possible last reinforcement, at Vamos Azul we decided to think about the ideal lineup that Martín Anselmi could form for Clausura 2024. The Argentine coach would not only have a fearsome forward, but he would have variants and renewed faces in all sectors of the field.

Thinking about a tactical scheme 4-3-3; the goal would be occupied by the Colombian signing Kevin Mier. In defense we place a line of four defenders with Juan Escobar and Camilo Cándido on the sides, more Willer Ditta and Gonzalo Piovi in the center. Here we place four natural alternatives to those four players, and even some who are “further forward” and can also occupy the sides.

An eventual midfield of three players would be made up of Erik Lira in containment, and Carlos Rodríguez plus Lorenzo Faravelli as interiors in a mixed function. Here they appear Nacho Rivero and Alexis Gutiérrez as alternatives, while modifying the drawing, elements such as Carlos Rotondi or Rodrigo Huescas could well be used.

Cruz Azul’s forward is the jewel in the crown, and even more so after the imminent arrival. We think of a trident made up of Uriel Antuna, Ángel Sepúlveda and Alexis Vega (from right left). As if that were not enough, this attack would have three hierarchy alternatives: Carlos Rotondi behind the Gru, Rodrigo Huescas as an alternative to the Witcher, and Toro Fernandez competing with Cuate. Blunderbuss!

Survey: Do you think Cruz Azul has the team to be champion? 527 people have already voted.

Share this: Facebook

X

