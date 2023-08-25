Cruz Azul Makes Controversial Proposal to Pumas for Juan Dinenno in Search of a Striker

Cruz Azul wants to close a striker in the next few hours and they would have already made a controversial proposal to Pumas for Juan Dinenno. The club is determined to hire a top center forward to strengthen the squad before the closing of records. The team believes that reinforcing this position will help them rebuild in the Opening 2023 season.

Despite dominating possession and creating many scoring chances, Cruz Azul has struggled with efficiency in the rival area. The team’s lack of goals has contributed to their current crisis. Therefore, the addition of a quality striker is seen as necessary to change the course of the institution.

While the priority for Cruz Azul is the signing of Rafael Santos Borré, negotiations might take time. In the meantime, they have reportedly sent an interesting proposal to Pumas for Juan Dinenno. The offer includes a significant figure and the transfer of Christian Tabó. Cruz Azul does not consider Tabó as part of their plans and believes he could be useful to Pumas.

However, the negotiation might not be straightforward as Pumas initially demanded around 7 million dollars for Dinenno. The inclusion of Tabó in the deal could significantly reduce that figure. Both players are open to a change of scenery, but the main obstacle lies in the demands of the University team.

It remains to be seen how the negotiations will progress and whether Cruz Azul will successfully secure a striker before the deadline.

