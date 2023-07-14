Cruz Azul Introduces Changes in Starting Lineup for Match Against Xolos in Liga MX

Title: Cruz Azul Makes Changes to Starting Team for Match Against Xolos in Liga MX

Date: 13/07/2023

By: Juan Manuel Marino

Cruz Azul, also known as “La Máquina,” is gearing up for an important match against Xolos de Tijuana for Matchday 3 of the Opening Tournament 2023 in Liga MX. The team, led by Ricardo Ferretti, aims to avoid their worst start in the history of short tournaments.

The Cruz Azul delegation traveled to the border city on Thursday, but faced an inconvenience as Juan Escobar will be absent for the match. However, the team welcomes new reinforcements in the form of Willer Ditta and Jesús Dueñas. Reports suggest that both signings may be registered and included in the lineup for the game. In fact, Ditta is even expected to be a part of the starting team, according to information from Adrián Esparza Oteo.

Ditta won’t be the only debutant in this tournament for Cruz Azul. Raphael Guerrero, who played as a substitute in the previous match and managed to gain some valuable minutes on the field, will now start due to Escobar’s absence. Additionally, Rodrigo Huescas, who recently returned from participating in the Central American Games, is set to occupy the right wing, having successfully entered the field as a substitute against Toluca.

With Escobar’s absence and the inclusion of these new players, Cruz Azul is expected to line up with Andrew Gudino in goal, supported by Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Salcedo, Rafael Guerrero, Willer Ditta, and Ignacio Rivero in defense. Erik Lira and Kevin Chestnut will likely feature in midfield, while Moses Scallop, Carlos Rotondi, and Diber Changing could lead the attack.

Cruz Azul finds itself facing a crucial match against Xolos de Tijuana, as they aim to secure an important victory and turn around their early-season fortunes. Fans and supporters eagerly await to see how the team’s new lineup performs and if these changes will positively impact the outcome of the game.

