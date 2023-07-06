Home » Cruz Azul Makes Room for Willer Ditta as Iván Morales Departs
Cruz Azul Makes Room for Willer Ditta as Iván Morales Departs

Cruz Azul Makes Room for Willer Ditta as Iván Morales Departs

Title: Cruz Azul Clears Foreign Quota, Will Register Willer Ditta

By Tomas Ordonez | Updated on 07/06/2023 – 11:31am CST

After resolving the departure of Iván Morales, Cruz Azul now has the free foreigner quota to register Willer Ditta. The Chilean player had been excluded from the team’s preseason plans, but with no offers from other clubs, his departure seemed uncertain. However, recent developments suggest that there is a group interested in acquiring Morales.

The situation surrounding Morales had become a headache for Cruz Azul, but it has now been resolved, allowing the team to proceed with the registration of Willer Ditta. There were speculations about the possible departure of Christian Tabó to Peñarol, but the player decided to stay at the club. With Ditta already signed, it is expected that he will make his debut on matchday 3 against Xolos, although his appearance may be delayed until the duel against Inter Miami.

Fernando Esquivel, in a social media announcement, confirmed the deregistration of Iván Morales from Cruz Azul’s records against Liga MX, paving the way for Willer Ditta’s registration in the coming days. However, the team will have to wait for the arrival of Ditta’s transfer before he can officially join the squad.

Cruz Azul is eager to have the Colombian central defender, as he is expected to contribute significantly to the team. Despite not having trained under Ricardo Ferretti yet, there are high hopes for Ditta. The club also anticipates the development of a strong partnership between Ditta, Carlos Salcedo, and Juan Escobar in the central defense.

With the objective of regaining their status as protagonists in the MX League, Cruz Azul aims to improve their performance after a disappointing start to the season. The team suffered a loss against Atlas and displayed subpar performance. However, with the expected inclusion of Willer Ditta, Cruz Azul hopes to bolster their defense and become a more solid unit.

Cruz Azul is now ready to register Willer Ditta and looks forward to his contribution in their pursuit of success in the MX League.

