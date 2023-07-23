Home » Cuban: Irving knows the Mavs are Doncic’s team
Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, during a radio broadcast ruled out possible dualisms between the two stars of the Texan team, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

“I think Kyrie is mature enough to know that this is Luka’s team. He is aware of this, and it is demonstrated by the fact that he is willing to play more often at shooting guard. When Luka goes on the bench, we will still have a point guard on the field who can score and create for the others. Irving and Doncic are both players who improve their teammates, having two stars like that is a luxury we didn’t have before.

In the past without Luka we always struggled… In general we often asked him to do too much…

We struggled defensively after the trade, but for many reasons, not for Luka or Kyrie, but offensively we were the top two or three in the league.”

Irving has signed a three-year, approximately $126 million deal with the Mavs.

