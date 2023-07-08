Cuban Pitcher Néstor Cortés Jr. to Remain on Disabled List until August with Rotator Cuff Inflammation

Title: Yankees’ Néstor Cortés Jr. to Remain on Disabled List until August

Subtitle: Left-hander Cortés hopes to make a strong comeback after rotator cuff inflammation setback

New York, NY – Cuban pitcher Néstor Cortés Jr. will unfortunately be sidelined until at least August, as he has been placed on the 60-day disabled list, the New York Yankees announced on Friday. The 28-year-old left-hander, who was selected for the 2022 All-Star Game, is expected to be eligible for activation on August 4.

Cortés, who last pitched on May 30, boasts a record of 5 wins and 2 losses with an ERA of 5.16 through 11 starts this season. The talented pitcher has been battling rotator cuff inflammation, which has significantly impacted his performance. However, he remains determined to make his triumphant return to the mound.

In an effort to regain his form, Cortés is set to pitch to hitters this Sunday and will continue his rehabilitation at the Yankees’ sports complex in Tampa on July 13. These sessions will be crucial for him to assess his progress and ensure that he is ready to rejoin the team.

Meanwhile, the Yankees received a boost as lefty Carlos Rodón was activated from the 60-day disabled list and made his debut in the series against the Cubs on Friday. Rodón, who signed a contract worth $162 million over six years, had been plagued by a left forearm sprain and back pain since the preseason, but is now ready to take the field for the Yankees.

In a corresponding move, utility player Jake Bauers has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left rotator cuff contusion. This move is retroactive to Thursday, giving him time to recover. In Bauers’ absence, Franchy Cordero has been called up from the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

As the Yankees persevere through these injury setbacks, the team is hopeful that Cortés and Bauers will make swift recoveries and contribute to their push for a successful season. Fans eagerly await the return of Cortés, who has been a standout performer and an integral part of the Yankees’ pitching rotation.

With Cortés’ determination and support from his teammates and coaching staff, his comeback could provide the much-needed boost the Yankees need as they strive for post-season success.

Note: This article is for informational purposes only and will be updated as more information becomes available on the players’ conditions and progress.

