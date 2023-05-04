Cup semifinals: Stuttgart’s anger leaves the sovereign referee cold

Sreferee Daniel Schlager confidently defended a decision against a possibly momentous penalty whistle. The referee calmly explained in front of the ARD camera why he had not given a possible penalty for VfB Stuttgart in injury time in the DFB Cup semi-final. The Frankfurt defender involved in this scene undoubtedly got the ball on his upper arm, said Schlager. Before that, the ball was deflected by a Stuttgart player. “It wasn’t a punishable offense for me because it was a normal course of action for a defender,” said Schlager. It was by no means an intentional handball.

Due to the scope of the decision, he and video assistant Sören Storks decided to watch the scene again. “In the end I’m glad I saw the pictures and they confirmed my decision.”

The missed penalty for Stuttgart in the semifinals against Eintracht Frankfurt (2: 3) on Wednesday aroused emotions and fueled discussions about the interpretation of the handball rule and interventions by the video assistant. “It’s difficult for us to accept how it was decided,” said VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß about the scene in added time, in which the ball flew into the arm of Frankfurt’s Aurélio Buta in his own penalty area. It was a “difficult decision,” admitted Hoeneß. For him it was a punishable hand game.

“There was a penalty for less”

“We’ve been lucky there. You can whistle that differently,” admitted Frankfurt’s sports director Markus Krösche. Since Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy had also touched the ball beforehand, it was difficult for Buta. “There was a penalty for less. But there have also been situations with a clear handball and no penalty,” said Eintracht professional Mario Götze. It is “difficult to assess”.

Frankfurts Trainer Oliver Glasner Source: dpa/Tom Weller

Frankfurt’s coach Oliver Glasner praised the actions of the referees. “I think regardless of the decision, that’s how the scenario has to play out,” he said. If the ball is in hand, the VAR must intervene. “The referee should take the time to go out and look at it and evaluate it,” said Glasner. “The scenario has to be such that the VAR gets more acceptance again.” “Every coach, player or football fan can live with this procedure”.

Ex-national player Bastian Schweinsteiger said as an expert in the ARD TV broadcast: “I say that there are referees who give penalties. There are referees who don’t give it.” It was “fundamentally difficult with this handball. If the ball is slightly deflected, then there is not much the defender can do. If he’s not deflected, he’s on with his hand. It’s not a natural movement fundamentally.”