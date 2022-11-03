Third place in Sweden for Stefania Constantini and companions. While the men’s team led by skip Giacomo Colli is ready for two weeks of tournaments in Canada. The high-level approach to the new season continues for the teams of the Curling Club Dolomiti.

In particular, the women’s line-up of the Olympic skip champion and also composed of Marta Lo Deserto, Angela Romei and Giulia Zardini Lacedelli placed on the lowest step of the podium in the prestigious Swedish tournament in Sundyberg, home of the champion and gold medal at the Olympics. 2018 Anna Hasselborg. And it was against her that the athletes who also defend the blue colors played in the semifinal. A game of great intensity, with the Dolomites ahead 3-1 on the third hand only to be defeated 6-5. In the final third fourth place, however, the 9-8 victory arrived. For the team and the coach Violetta Caldart there are important signs of growth and continuity, with Team Constantini three times in the top four in the tournaments played so far. Not forgetting above all the victory at Swift Current in Canada.

Now the group is in Tallin for a week of training and will later participate in the WCT tournament scheduled in the Estonian capital. As for the men’s team, after the good performances at the Tallinn and Champery tournaments, the boys led by Diana Gaspari achieved gratifying results at the prestigious WCT tournament in Bern.

The Swiss event was attended by several top teams who had just returned to Europe from their trip to Canada. Eight games in three days represent a lot of experience gained on the ice for a team that is one step away from qualifying for the playoffs of the main group. Giacomo Colli, Alberto Zisa, Francesco De Zanna and Edoardo Alfonsi still achieved second place in the Consolation Cup, with a total of four games won and as many lost. On the occasion, they were also followed by the Fisg coach, Claudio Pescia, who declared himself satisfied with the performance of the Cortinese team. In particular, there was an increase in the accuracy of shots and in team dynamics.

Since yesterday Colli and his companions are in Munich, waiting to embark for their first Canadian trip. Here they will take part between Calgary and Ludoc in two high level tournaments. During their overseas stay they will be followed by Canadian coach Perry Marshall.