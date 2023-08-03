Home » Curry: It’s essential to take an example from teams that have won in the past
Curry: It's essential to take an example from teams that have won in the past

Curry: It’s essential to take an example from teams that have won in the past

Steph Curry recently spoke out con The Athletic the mindset needed to bring the Golden State Warriors back to the top of the NBA.

“I think it is essential to take an example from the teams that have won in the past. You realize that there is a certain way of showing up on the pitch night after night. Everyone is important. All are precious. Most of the year it’s not going to be easy for some of the guys on the team. Some will go in and out of the rotation. Others will be asked to do things that may not align with their expectations. There is a core that has to figure out how to stay at a certain level. All these aspects are important to achieve victory.

“My job is above all to play at a high level. Then to provide a daily presence that gives everyone the confidence that if you do what you have to do, you can win. Some of the complicated situations that will arise and the sacrifices that the kids will have to make during the year, if each of us has the right approach… will pay off. We have proved this many times. It’s just about bringing the best of yourself onto the pitch, and history teaches us that the rest will come by itself.”

