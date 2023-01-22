Norwegian triumph in the Super-G, which closed a splendid three days of the Cortina World Cup. Ragnhild Mowinckel won on the Olympia delle Tofane, finding perfect lines in the central part of the track, conquering her third success in the Cup and above all the red bib for the specialty

Second place for the Austrian Cornelia Huetter, who is back on the podium after the first super-G in Lake Louise, but has to leave thirty cents to the Norwegian.

The blue ones console themselves with the excellent third place of Marta Bassino. The Piedmontese gave hope to the many fans who arrived in Rumerlo’s parterre, skiing very well in the technical part, remaining in the leader’s corner for a long time, but accusing 47 cents from Mowinckel.

Lara Gut-Behrami is close to the podium (+0.50), given that the Swiss is fourth just three hundredths from Bassino. Also very close are the French Romane Miradoli (+0.53) and Elena Curtoni (+0.56), who lost a little too much in the second part of the track.

Double disappointment for two highly anticipated big names. American Mikaela Shiffrin made a late mistake and has yet to postpone her 83rd career win. A seventh place for her.

And above all disappointment for Federica Brignone, eleventh at 84 cents from the winner.

Good nineteenth place for Karoline Pichler (+1.35). Same delay for Nicol Delago and Roberta Melesi (+2.12). Laura Pirovano is more delayed (+2.33). Nadia Delago did not finish the race.