Shakira and Bizarrap released the single on January 11 at around 7:00 p.m. Colombia time and in a matter of minutes it became one of the most played on the platforms, achieving 25 million views in the first 11 hours on YouTube.

With phrases like: “She has the name of a good person, she is clearly the same as you. For guys like you. I was big for you and that’s why you are with someone just like you », Shakira turned her break into a new success.

‘Session #53’ is full of references to the 22-year-old who is currently dating Gerard Piqué, who is not only mentioned because of her age, but also Shakira makes several comparisons with a low-end vehicle like Twingo.

After its first 24 hours on the YouTube platform, the Shakira and Bizarrap song achieved a record of 67 million views. The Barranquillera surpassed ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi, who in its first 12 hours reached 24.8 million views.

These high figures become money for the singer from Barranquilla and the Argentine producer. The ‘Digital Music News‘ portal has detailed how much money has been generated per hour with ‘Session #53’.

According to the portal, YouTube is the platform that pays musicians the worst, with about $0.00069 for each playback, which means that it has generated $68,250 on this platform.

Spotify is next in the ranking, at $0.0037 per listen, on the first day the song got 15 million streams, which transformed to $55,500.

The figures improve when it comes to less used applications, such as Apple Music –which claims to pay an average of $0.01 per listen– or Tidal, the platform that gives musicians the most, giving them $0.0125 for the same concept.

According to the study, in the first four days the artists would have received $85,000 on YouTube. In the case of Spotify, despite having a third of listeners, the remuneration would be around $160,000 in the same period.