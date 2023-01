The tension in Peru does not subside. A contingent of the National Police, protected by armored cars, broke into the Major National University of San Marcos in Lima, the main one in the country, and arrested 150 people, some say up to 200, who had been barricaded in the indoor. The majority are students, boys and girls between 23 and 30 years old; but others are adults from other regions to participate in the national demonstration held last Thursday.