A long journey through space, lasting for years. And a long sleep. Then, the awakening, and here is the crew ready for its mission on the planet to be explored. The Earth, far away, is a small star lost among the thousands of others that populate the galaxy. A scenario that today is still to be relegated to science fiction. However, the one that in the spring of 1968 brought “2001 A Space Odyssey” to the big screen: one of those cinematic masterpieces which, rather than on “extreme” science fiction, were based on what science would have brought to reality. Not surprisingly based on the novel by a scientist, Arthur Clarke, “2001” anticipated space shuttles that dock at large bases orbiting the Earth, lunar landings and computers that refuse to perform certain operations. Everything that Kubrik’s film showed later happened. Then? Other slightly more “extreme” scenarios, including those of men lying in glass capsules immersed in a long sleep: could this also happen?

Like squirrels

All this is perhaps a little disturbing, but we know well that what is science fiction today can become reality in 50 or 100 years: “When we talk about hibernation, we inevitably associate it with men and women closed in a refrigerator for a long sleep. Kubrik’s colossal has thus popularized what instead means lethargy” – Noriaki Kondo, Japanese neurophysiologist and researcher told us, speaking at a congress on the exploration of interstellar space – “For now it’s impossible. But we have been carrying out studies and research for some time, especially from animal guinea pigs such as squirrels to understand if and how long sleep is feasible in humans and without neurological damage”.

There are several animals that use the biological state of hibernation in order to protect their bodies from the cold and harsh environmental conditions of winter. Not all mammals, however, have this ability; but apply hibernation to humans, it could be the key to tackling long space journeys, such as those that are designed to travel beyond our solar system. But it is possible to manipulate the body temperature of primates to cause them to fall into a state of artificial hibernation? This is the question that researchers at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) in China have attempted to answer. Apparently, the team would have managed to get one for the first time controlled hypothermia in some non-human primates, caused byactivation of specific neurons of the hypothalamus.



And the macaques?

The researchers investigated the thermoregulation of a kind of macaques (Macaca fascicularis) through a technique of genetic manipulation of neurons. Through a viral vector, they have in fact been able to make a small and specific group of neurons, located in a region of the hypothalamus called the Preoptic Area, sensitive to a particular drug – the NOC. The administration of CNO then resulted in the activation of only these neurons by triggering mild hypothermia . The animals’ brain activity was then monitored via functional magnetic resonance imaging: “This study successfully demonstrates the first case of hypothermia induced in a primate through neuronal manipulation,” – said Dr. Wang, a researcher of the institute – “As passion for space travel grows, this monkey hypothermia model is the first step on a long road to artificial hibernation.”





“But considering the distances and travel times to even the closest stars, i.e. decades in the best solution, it seems to be the only solution” – explains Professor Matteo Cerri, neurophysiologist at the University of Bologna, doctor and coordinator of the Hibernation study group of the European Space Agency “We are at the beginning, in an experimental phase” – adds Cerri – “But we have started. The term hibernation is always associated with the freezing of a living being. Instead it means hibernation, just like that of dormice and squirrels. We are trying to understand how and if humans can hibernate.”

Cerri: “We’re in the preliminary stage, but it’s not science fiction”

Furthermore, it is precisely in animals that go into hibernation that we study the analogies with man”. “Although we are still working on preliminary data” – he specifies – “the indications are favourable. A man could probably go into hibernation for a long time. Waking up, on the other hand, will be a slightly more delicate phase, but then the body would resume functioning regularly, perhaps even better than before”. So ideal for future space travel, to other stars. But also on Mars?: “It will be a mission lasting an average of two years between round trips” – adds the researcher from the University of Bologna – “and one of the problems of the mission will be the enormous stocks of food and various supplies for the crew . And then with big spaceships, cargo to send before and after, and so on. All this, with very high mission costs. With a sleep of nine months, you can get to Mars reducing many problems.

Radiation damage would also be significantly reduced. That of hibernation, or if you prefer “hibernation” could be an important advance for the missions and really begin to lay the foundations for a Martian colony”. But the studies on accidental exposures are also interesting: “A Swedish doctor accidentally fell into a frozen lake a few years ago”-says Cerri-“and her temperature when she was recovered was 13.8 degrees. She survived and has been doing great for some time now. You cases like this happen almost every year … ”. But these studies obviously also have an address on “terrestrial” realities, therefore in the medical field. Could there be yet another fallout for space exploration in the biomedical field?: “Certainly” – says Cerri – “That of long sleep represents a new frontier in medicine for very long and delicate surgical operations, but also for today’s critical conditions such as septic shock or for patients awaiting transplants. I repeat, we are at the beginning, but we have started and intend to continue. It’s a bit like a dream that I had as a boy, passionate about science, between medicine and somewhat science fictional space enterprises. The first results are good”.

For further information on Dr. Matteo Cerri’s research activities, we suggest the two books of which he is the author: “A mente rossa” ed. Zanichelli and “The cure of the cold” ed. Einaudi