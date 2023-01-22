Chinese New Year | Builders take root in the plateau tunnel in Northwest Sichuan and race against time to seize the construction period

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-01-22 17:50

CCTV news: During the Spring Festival, some people embarked on the journey home, while others still stick to their posts. The Chengdu-Lanzhou Railway is a railway built on a plateau at an altitude of nearly 3,000 meters. At present, the Sichuan section of the Chengdu-Lanzhou Railway is working on the Desheng Tunnel in Songpan County, Aba Prefecture, Sichuan. The total length of the Desheng Tunnel is 22.923 kilometers. The mountain that the tunnel crosses is a high-incidence area for landslides and mudslides, and the construction is extremely difficult. During the Spring Festival, tunnel builders are racing against time to meet the deadline.

The Desheng Tunnel of Chengdu-Lanzhou Railway is at an altitude of 2,600 meters to 2,822 meters, with long winters and low temperatures. Since the tunnel is located in the middle of the Minjiang fault zone, the West Qinling fault zone and the Longmenshan fault zone, the geological conditions are extremely complex, and emergencies often occur during construction.

In order to reduce construction risks, the Desheng Tunnel underwent eight optimizations of the route scheme during the design process before finally determining the direction of the route. Therefore, the construction of the Desheng Tunnel started a year and a half later than other tunnels on the Chenglan-Lanzhou Railway Line. In order to ensure the smooth opening of the Chengdu-Lanzhou Railway this year, the builders of the Desheng Tunnel are racing against time.

At present, 97.4% of the construction of the Desheng Tunnel has been successfully completed. In order to complete the task with quality and quantity, most of the builders have not been reunited with their families during the Spring Festival for five consecutive years and have been sticking to their posts.