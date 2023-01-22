Cooler Master CK720 Gaming Keyboard

▲ Cooler Master CK720 gaming keyboard

Cooler Master launched a new CK720 gaming keyboard, which is Cooler Master’s first enthusiast-level wired mechanical gaming keyboard. It is improved from the CK721 keyboard, supports USB wired connection, and adopts a 65% size layout configuration. After deleting the number keys and some functions key to provide more space for desktop activities. The new and improved version uses the latest Kailh Box V2 key switch, a new tuned and factory-moisturized satellite switch, and adds double-layer independent silicone sound-absorbing pads to bring a smooth and smooth pressing feeling And full of satisfying knocking sound, changing the hot-swappable switchable PCB design can meet the needs of enthusiast players.

▲ Comes with quick guide and accessories

In addition to the CK720 keyboard body, the Cooler Master CK720 box also includes 1 set of key pullers, 1 set of USB-C to USB-A cable, 1 quick guide, and 8 replaceable CHERRY MX Green key switches .

67 Keys 65% keyboard layout

▲ 67 Keys 65% keyboard layout

The Cooler Master CK720 gaming keyboard measures 334mm x 118mm x 37mm and weighs 950g, which is heavier than the 764g CK721. 67Keys 65% keyboard layout is adopted. Compared with the traditional 100% layout, the number keys and some function keys are deleted to obtain a smaller and shorter keyboard size. It is lightweight and convenient for users to carry around. However, even if the keyboard size is reduced, CK720 still retains the space around the keyboard and the arrow keys and function keys, which can avoid the compact keyboard layout from affecting the user’s adaptability, and it is suitable for general office users or game users.

Aluminum alloy top cover, drilling and cutting edge treatment

▲ Aluminum alloy top cover, drilling and cutting edge treatment

The CK720 received this time is the Space Gray color version, and there is also a Silver White color. The Space Gray version uses a black plastic bottom cover with a silver gray aluminum alloy top cover and a black PBT keycap. The four sides of the aluminum alloy top cover have drill-cut edges. , The four corners are rounded to bring a simple and durable design.

▲ Detachable top cover design

Users can also release the top cover by pressing the lever on the left. The detachable design is more convenient for daily cleaning and ensures maximum durability.

Detachable USB cable design

▲ Designed with a detachable USB cable

There is a USB-C interface on the top side of the CK720 keyboard, and a set of 1.8m USB-C to USB-A cable is provided, which is convenient for users to organize the desktop or unplug the cable when going out. In addition, the keyboard supports a maximum polling rate of 1000Hz and a 100% global anti-ghosting key design to avoid signal conflicts and key trigger failures.

Non-slip rubber mat

The bottom of the Cooler Master CK720 gaming keyboard is equipped with non-slip rubber pads, which allow the keyboard to cling to the surface of the table to prevent sliding and affect the user experience.

Two-stage height-adjustable feet

The Cooler Master CK720 gaming keyboard has two-stage height-adjustable feet, allowing users to adjust three different inclination angles.

Kailh Box V2 mechanical switch, RGB lighting effect

Cooler Master CK720 adopts the latest Kailh Box V2 key switch, which has red switch, brown switch and white switch version. This time, the Kailh Box V2 white switch version is unpacked, with 55gf paragraph pressure, 45gf ± 15gf trigger pressure, 1.8mm ± 0.4mm actuation travel, 3.6mm ± 0.3mm total travel, with a lifetime of over 80 million key clicks.

▲ Using Kailh Box V2 white shaft

The Kailh Box V2 white switch is a clicky type mechanical switch. It uses a POM material shaft core and a 19mm gold-plated long spring. The base, push rod, and shaft core feet are all thin and smooth. The rebound relationship makes it easy to press continuously without effort, and brings crisp and clear tapping sounds. It is suitable for office work or entertainment games.

The shaft cap and the bottom cover of the key shaft reserve a hollow position, allowing the SMD LEDs of the PCB to directly illuminate the RGB lighting effect upwards.

Five-pin hot-swappable shaft seat, interchangeable shaft design

▲ Five-pin hot-swappable shaft seat design

The Cooler Master CK720 gaming keyboard adopts a five-pin hot-swappable shaft seat design, which allows users to replace the key shafts by themselves. It is compatible with three-pin key shafts or five-pin key shafts, and can replace key shafts of different brands, greatly improving playability and freedom. . In addition, the CK720 keyboard box also comes with 8 replaceable Clicky heavy CHERRY MX Green key switches.

Satellite shaft design, double-layer independent silicone sound-absorbing pad

▲ Satellite axis design

Cooler Master CK720 gaming keyboard’s large key position adopts a new purple satellite shaft design. After factory adjustment and lubricating oil, there is no shaking problem on the left and right sides. The large key is pressed smoothly and stably without feeling fleshy.

▲ Add double-layer independent silicone sound-absorbing pad

The Cooler Master CK720 gaming keyboard has the common sound-absorbing design of customized keyboards. Between the metal positioning plate and the PCB, and outside the PCB and the bottom cover, a layer of purple silicone sound-absorbing pads are added. With the help of double-layer independent silicone sound-absorbing pads, you can hardly hear the vibration cavity sound when typing, and the cavity noise is handled very well.

PBT double-shot keycaps

▲ Black PBT double-shot keycaps are used

Cooler Master CK720 adopts black PBT double-shot keycaps. There are translucent and translucent English characters on the front of the keycaps, and silk-printed functional characters on the sides. The keycaps made of PBT materials are more wear-resistant and not easy to oil and fade. Slightly matte, smooth surface. The keycap height is the normal OEM keycap height.

On-the-fly hardware control

▲ On-the-fly hardware control

Cooler Master CK720 has a built-in control chip and memory, providing powerful On-the-fly hardware control. It can also provide different Fn combination function keys, real-time custom lighting adjustment, lighting effect switching, media control, and recording without software support. Macro, etc., when the Fn key is pressed, the LED will clearly show the activated mode.

▲ A variety of Fn combination function keys

Three-way customizable knob

▲ With 3-way customizable knob

There is a three-way customizable knob on the upper right corner of the Cooler Master CK720, which provides a good tactile control for precise turning and pressing. By turning left and right and pressing and switching Profiles, it can provide quick skipping, play/pause, and volume adjustment. , Light effect switching or brightness adjustment, etc., the function is very powerful.

▲ Four sets of settings can be switched

Easy-to-use simple software

Cooler Master CK720 also supports its own MasterPlus+ multi-function software, which provides simple setting adjustments under wired connections, including wireless mode, lighting effect adjustment, custom buttons, recording macros, selecting configuration files, etc., allowing users to perform simple settings Keyboard fine-tuning function.

Supports 16.7 million RGB lights

▲ Support RGB lighting

The Cooler Master CK720 gaming keyboard supports 16.7 million RGB lights, and more than 10 preset lighting effects can be switched through the keyboard function keys or software. However, compared with the CK721, the lighting effect of the CK720 is relatively dim.

Cooler Master CK720 Gaming Keyboard

Price: HK$685

Enquiry: Ramboxs (2386-0928)

Flat comments:

Cooler Master launched the new CK720 gaming keyboard, which is improved based on the CK721. It castrated the CK721’s three-mode connection function and changed it back to the general USB wired connection. It uses the new Kailh Box V2 key switch to bring a smoother and crisper pressing feeling. , it also adopts a new adjusted and factory-run satellite axis and adds double-layer independent silicone sound-absorbing pads, which not only greatly eliminates the knocking sound of keyboard pressing, but also brings a stable and balanced pressing experience, which is equally suitable for typing or gaming. It is very comfortable and satisfying. In addition, CK720 is also upgraded with a hot-swappable switchable PCB design, which allows ordinary users to easily replace their favorite key switches. The price of the keyboard is cheap and low-priced, so it is worth a try.